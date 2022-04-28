Motorola has officially launched the Edge 30 smartphone today in Europe. This is the latest addition by the company under its Edge smartphone lineup. Motorola Edge 30 is priced at EUR 450 (approximately Rs 36,300) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The pricing of the 8GB + 256GB variant is yet to be announced. The handset will be available in aurora green, meteor gray and supermoon silver soon. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Now Available for Sale via Flipkart.

Motorola Edge 30 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

Motorola Edge 30 gets a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It comes powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ processor paired with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the smartphone gets a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie lens.

Motorola Edge 30 comes packed with a 4,020mAh battery with 33W TurboPower Charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

