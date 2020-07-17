Lenovo owned Motorola Moto E7 smartphone has been listed on a Canadian carrier website called 'Freedom Mobile'. The website not only reveals a few specifications but also the price. Earlier this may, the smartphone was reportedly listed on Android Enterprise Recommended Devices list that also unveiled the mobile phone's several specifications. Motorola G8 Power Lite Smartphone To Go on Sale Today at 12PM IST Via Flipkart; Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to the listing on Freedom Mobile site, Moto E7 will feature a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display & could be offered with 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage. For optics, the handset will come equipped with a dual-camera module featuring a 13MP main sensor & a 2MP depth sensor. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 chipset with Adreno 506 GPU, Motorola's upcoming E7 is likely to run on Android 10 operating system.

Moto E7 could be available in two shades - Blue, Pink & a rear fingerprint sensor integrated with the Motorola batwing logo. The mobile phone may come packed with a 3,550mAh battery. Motorola Moto E7 is listed on the Freedom Mobile website with a price tag of CAD 189 (approximately Rs 10,494).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).