Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Smartphone Price, Availability Details & Images Leaked Online Ahead of Launch

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite (Photo Credits: HDBlog.It)

Previously, the specification along with images of Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite smartphone was leaked online via Google Play Console. Later on, some additional details broke out on the internet about the smartphone. Now, additional specifications along with new images and price have been leaked online ahead of its launch. This teaser or leak comes from Italy offering a full scoop on the handset, which will be called as Moto G8 Power Lite. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Smartphones With 5000mAh Battery Launching in India on March 26.

Going by the first leaked detail, it suggests that the smartphone is expected to go on sale next month. The company hasn't specified how the launch will take place, concerning the current situation in the global front due to Coronavirus. Secondly, the smartphone is likely to be priced at EUR 189.99.

If launched at this price point, the company could offer 5000 mAh battery, which is also seen on the Moto G8 Power. The camera module on the smartphone would be pretty much the same as well, comprising of 16MP primary shooter, Two 8MP and a 2MP lenses. However, the other specifications on the Lite variant would be slightly different. The display is likely to be slightly bigger at 6.5-inch waterdrop notch with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels. The front camera is positioned in the waterdrop-notch instead of a punch hole.

Another difference on the Lite variant lies under the hood. It is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. The processor could be paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Additionally, the company won't be offering NFC and fast charging on the smartphone. It is likely to be bundled with 10W regular charger.

