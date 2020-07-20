Lenovo owned Motorola One Fusion Plus handset will once again go on sale today in the Indian market. The sale will commence at 12 pm IST, through Flipkart. The smartphone will be offered with exciting offers such as 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards & no-cost EMI options. Moto G8 Power Lite Smartphone to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Offers.

Motorola One Fusion Plus flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ Total Vision display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. For photography, the smartphone features quad rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro vision lens & a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies & attending video calls, the mobile phone gets a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

Motorola One Fusion Plus India Launch Today (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 Chipset, the handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W turbo power charging support. The sleek-looking mobile will be offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage configuration. The smartphone will be made available in moonlight white & twilight blue shades. Motorola One Fusion Plus' price has been increased by Rs 500 & now costs Rs 17,499.

