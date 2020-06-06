MyGovIndia TikTok Account: Here is The Official TikTok Profile Link of Government of India, Don't fall for Fake Ones on The Chinese Video Sharing App

MyGovIndia TikTok (Photo Credits: TikTok/@mygovindia)

Mumbai, June 6: TikTok is one of the fastest-growing video-sharing apps and has been downloaded over two billion times from the App Store and Google Play combined. During the lockdown, people are resorting to all types of social media application from Instagram to Twitter- but nothing beats TikTok when it comes to entertainment. However, several false information is also shared on the platform. TikTok Downloads Fall Over 50 Percent in India in March And April Amid Calls For Boycott of Chinese App.

There are several fake accounts of MyGovIndia doing rounds on TikTok. They go by names mygovindia20, india.gov.in, mygovindia2, mygovindia4, and mygovindia5. Users are advised not to fall prey to the fake social media handles of Government of India on the Chinese video-sharing app.

Citizen engagement platform MyGovIndia has its official TikTok handle, which goes by the name - @mygovindia. CLICK HERE FOR TikTok LINK. The handle shares details about government schemes and plans. The profile is being used to encourage users to download the Aarogya Setu application. The profile has also made TikTok videos on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

MyGov is a citizen engagement platform founded by the government of India in 2014. Its main aim is to promote the active participation of citizens in their country's government and development. It is aimed at creating a common platform for citizens to "crowdsource governance ideas from citizens". The MyGovIndia also has its official account on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Likee.