TikTok Downloads Fall Over 50 Percent in India in March And April Amid Calls For Boycott of Chinese App

TikTok logo (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, June 4: Chinese video-sharing app TikTok witnessed a sharp decline in new users in India in March and March across iOS and Android, according to data from Sensor Tower. However, despite the fall in new downloads, TikTok is the world’s most downloaded non-game app in May and has its most number of downloads and users in India. Many believe growing anti-China sentiments in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and standoff between Indian and Chinese forces along LAC in Ladakh is the reason behind TikTok's fall in India. TikTok Ratings Drop Further on Google Play Store, Netizens Can’t Keep Calm As They Trend #BanTikTokIndia With Funny Memes and Jokes.

According to data from Sensor Tower, between March and May, downloads of TikTok app fell from 35.7 million to 17 million in India on Apple’s App Store and the Google Play Store, which is 51 percent. Globally, the ByteDance-owned application received over 111.9 million installs in May, which is a 2x year-over-year increase compared to May 2019. TikTok has been facing backlash in India and across countries with people calling for a boycott of the Chinese app to corner Beijing. TikTok Faces Hate For 'Cringe' Content: Is TikTok Ban the Solution? From CarryMinati's 'Flawed' YouTube vs TikTok 'Roast' Video To The App's Google Play Store Rating Plummeting to 2.0, Here's How We Are Missing The Point.

Besides anti-China sentiments, TikTok is also facing criticism for giving a platform to those degrade culture, hurt religious sentiments and encourages pornography and crimes against women. In addition to this, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to citizens to promote indigenous products to boost local small industries and business as part of the government's efforts to kick-start the economy after the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown.