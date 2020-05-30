One Plus Accidentally Disables 'X-Ray' Filter With an Update Sent to Its Global Phones

OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone Online Sale on May 18 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Shenzhen, May 30: Smartphone manufacturer company OnePlus accidentally pushed an over-the-air update that disables a filter that can see through some thin black plastics and, in certain cases, clothes. According to The Verge, OnePlus said on May 19 that it would temporarily disable the filter in the Chinese version of its operating system in an update, though the company hadn't planned on removing the filter from its global software.

Instead, OnePlus said it would update the filter. The recent update removed the filter for people outside of China anyway. The filter, called 'Photochrom', creates an X-Ray-like effect by using the infrared sensors built into the OnePlus 8 Pro to capture light that's not visible to the human eye. The feature was intended to be used to create interesting-looking photos. But it came under scrutiny once people realized that it could sometimes see-through clothing. OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone Special Online Sale Tomorrow at 12PM IST Via Amazon.in.

According to update notes seen by XDA Developers, The Photochrom filter was "temporarily removed for adjustment." The notes also said the filter was expected to return "around June" without disclosing an exact time.

OnePlus spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge, "This OTA inadvertently went out to a limited number of devices." The spokesperson added that it will be re-enabled in the next over-the-air update. OnePlus also shared this statement on its forums.