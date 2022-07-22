OnePlus 10T 5G is confirmed to launch in India on August 3, 2022. The company has been teasing the device on its Twitter account, revealing its key features. Now, the smartphone has been listed on the Amazon India website, , revealing its pre-order date. According to the Amazon India website, the pre-order for the handset will begin on August 3, 2022. OnePlus 10T 5G India Launch Confirmed for August 3, 2022.

The Amazon teaser also reveals that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and will come with Smart Link with a 360-degree Antenna system.

OnePlus 10T 5G (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

Elevator cutting your calls? Games getting choppy on the subway? The #OnePlus10T 5G has you covered 📶 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 21, 2022

OnePlus 10T 5G is likely to be priced between CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs 35,500) and CNY 4,000 (approximately Rs 47,400). As per another report, the device might cost Rs 49,999 for the base variant.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 10T 5G is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage. The device is said to come in black and green colours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2022 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).