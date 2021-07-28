OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker will reportedly not launch its 9T flagship device this year. This piece of information comes from a known tipster 'Max Jambor'. This year, OnePlus has already launched three devices - OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus Nord CE and OnePlus Nord 2. Traditionally, the Chinese phone maker releases its T device six months after the launch of its series. But OnePlus 9T launch will reportedly not happen this October. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Smartphone And Buds Pro Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

The tipster has not specified why would OnePlus discontinue its 9T smartphone. Also, it is unsure if this change is just for this year only. According to a new report, the company focuses on selling its existing models which include Nord 2, Nord CE 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R.

Several other reports have claimed that the cancellation of the 9T phone might be due to the shortage of semiconductors, especially Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The launch of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE also has been deferred due to the same reason. However, this is just speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt as OnePlus is yet to confirm these details.

