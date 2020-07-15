A couple of days back, OnePlus CEO 'Pete Lau' announced that OnePlus Buds will be launched in India alongside OnePlus Nord smartphone. Ahead of its launch, the firm has revealed key specifications of its wireless earbuds. Pete Lau announced that OnePlus Buds will be offered up to 30 hours of battery life with a charging case & can deliver up to 7 hours of battery life without the charger. The company has also shared a poster of the upcoming earbuds which confirmed that the device will have a 'half-in-ear' design. OnePlus Nord India Pre-Orders to Open Today at 1.30 PM on Amazon.in.

OnePlus Buds (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The image that OnePlus has provided for Oneplus Earbuds doesn't reveal much. Each wireless earbuds weigh about 4.6 grams whereas the charging case is just 36 grams. The OnePlus Earbuds can be fully charged more than three times with the charging case, revealed Pete Lau. The true wireless headphones will come with ultra-low latency, a black colour & is likely to share similarities with the Vivo TWS Neo true wireless earphones.

You asked for no wires. We heard you. See our first truly wireless headphones July 21 during the #OnePlusNordAR launch. #OnePlusBuds pic.twitter.com/7Sx44b2YN3 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) July 13, 2020

OnePlus' upcoming earbuds will rival with the AirPods as it stands out especially in terms of battery life. AirPods offer 24 hours of battery life with the charging case. One of the USP of AirPods is that they pair smoothly with an iPhone. OnePlus is also trying to deliver something similar for other smartphones while offering deeper optimizations for OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus Buds' price and other specifications will be revealed during its launch event.

