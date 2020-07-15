OnePlus Nord smartphone is confirmed to be launched in India on July 21. The smartphone is being teased every single day on its official Instagram handle. OnePlus has announced that its affordable Nord handset will be available for pre-orders today in India at 1.30 pm IST on Amazon India. The smartphone is listed on Amazon.in Page which reads 'It's not everyday, you're asked to pre-order something based on a name alone, but Nord isn't your everyday smartphone. Early birds get benefits worth more than Rs 5,000'. OnePlus has also revealed that customers who complete the purchase of the device by 31st August 2020 will receive a surprise gift box. A 'Notify Me' button has been provided on Amazon India Page to keep users Updated about the pre-bookings of the device. OnePlus Nord Render Images Surface Online Ahead of Launch.

In terms of specifications, the phone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, the smartphone will feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there will be a 32MP main camera & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The affordable phone is likely to come in two variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus Nord India Pre-bookings (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

OnePlus Nord's recent leaked specifications revealed that it will be offered in three colour options - Blue Marble, Onyx Black & Gray Ash. The handset will be fuelled by a 4,115mAh battery with 30W wrap charging facility.

OnePlus Nord Front Camera (Photo Credits: Slash Leaks)

The mobile phone will run on Android 10 based OxygenOS out of the box. Coming to the prices, OnePlus Nord may get a starting price of Rs 26,990 for 8GB & 128GB variant whereas the 12GB & 256GB model is likely to get a price tag of Rs 29,999.

