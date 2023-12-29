New Delhi, December 29: OnePlus Nord 3 5G has become the talk of the tech town with its recent price slash on two of India's biggest online shopping platforms, Amazon and Flipkart. The OnePlus Nord 3 price has seen a significant drop of Rs 4,000, making it an even more attractive buy for those in the market for a new smartphone. This mid-range 5G smartphone, known for its performance and sleek design, is now more accessible to a wider audience for its sizable discount.

As per a report of India Today, the OnePlus Nord 3 is now listed at a starting price of just Rs 29,999, a notable decrease from its original launch price of Rs 33,999. This deal is also available on the official OnePlus website. It might be a rare opportunity for OnePlus enthusiasts and potential buyers to grab the smartphone at a much lower price point. However, it's important to note that such deals are often expected for a limited time, and there's no information on when this discount will end. iPhone 15 Available at Discounted Rate on Amazon: Check Latest Price, Offers and Key Specifications Before New Year 2024.

OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications:

The OnePlus Nord 3 features a large 6.74-inch 120Hz AMOLED display. The device comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in its base model. The OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with an 80W charger included in the box. The phone runs on OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android 13. TECNO Pop 8 With 90Hz Display To Launch in India on January 3: Know Expected Price, Specifications and Feature of Upcoming Budget Smartphone From TECNO.

The OnePlus Nord 3 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000. This smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos. Photography enthusiasts can witness the 50 MP Sony IMX890 camera setup and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera stretched to a 112-degree field of view with the 2MP macro lens. The front camera features a 16 MP camera with EIS support.

