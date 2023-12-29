Mumbai, December 29: TECNO Pop 8 is the new budget smartphone launch on January 2, 2024. TECNO recently announced its brand new ambassador to be Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and said many ground-breaking launches are coming in 2024. The Chinese smartphone brand will introduce its TECNO Pop 8 in India with new features and specifications next month.

Claimed to be priced below by reports, the new TECNO Pop 8 is already listed on TECNO's official website. TECNO recently launched its TECNO Spark in India on December 4; earlier, the company launched TECNO Phantom V Flip on September 22, 2023. The TECNO Pop 8 will launch on January 2, reports claim. POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro Likely Launch in Early 2024: From Expected Specification to Features and Price, Know Everything.

TECNO Pop 8 Expected Specifications and Features:

TECNO Pop 8 could be an excellent option for people looking for a budget smartphone with great specifications. According to TECNO, the Pop 8 will launch with a 6.6-inch large display with 720x1612 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Design-wise, the device will feature a minimalist square shape. To unlock the device easily, the company will introduce a side-mounted fingerprint. The Pop 8 from TECNO will run on the Android T-Go operating system and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.

In terms of performance, the device will offer an octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage for entry-level variants. The company may launch other models with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. For high-quality photos, the company will introduce the TECNO Pop 8 with a 13MP AI primary camera with dual flash. For good-quality selfies, the device will feature an 8MP camera on the front with dual flash capability. As per the TECNO website, the device will be launched in four attractive colour options - Gravity Black, Mystery White, Magic Skin, and Alpenglow Gold. iQOO Neo9 and iQOO Neo9 Pro Launched in China With AMOLED Display and 50MP Camera: Check Features, Specifications and Price.

TECNO Pop 8 Price in India (Expected):

TECNO Pop 8, as per the reports, will be introduced in India below Rs 12,000. The entry-variants could start from Rs 7,000 and give competition to the existing entry-budget smartphones like itel P55 5G and Lava Yuva 3 Pro.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2023 12:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).