Bengaluru, April 3: Okcredit CEO Harsh Pokharna has reportedly fired 70 employees from the company but helped them get jobs over three months. For this act, Harsh Pokharna has been praised by the people for his approach to helping the affected people and showing empathy towards them. The OKCredit layoffs were implemented by Harsh Pokharna 18 months ago, which led to the job loss of 70 people.

Most companies lay off employees and help them through their transition period or allow them to serve the notice period during which they could find new work opportunities. However, OKCredit CEO Harsh Pokharna took a different approach. The company gave them a three-month notice period and helped with referrals, job leads and introductions. Whirlpool Layoffs: US-Based Global Home Appliance Giant To Cut 650 Jobs This Year Due to Shifting Consumer Demand.

OkCredit CEO Harsh Pokharna's Official LinkedIn Post

The approach taken by OKCredit and its CEO, Harsh, helped six people get job placement before the end of the notice period. According to the official post by Harsh Pokharna on LinkedIn, "We had to lay off 70 people while optimising our burn over 2 years back." He shared the details of how the approach went and called it one of the "toughest" decisions made by OKCredit.

Pokharna said that, as founders, they spoke to these 70 people affected by OkCredit's layoff decision. They told these people individually that they had to take the decision and were ready to help them with anything they needed, allowing three months' notice. The company provided all the outplacement support and utilised its networks to get them jobs as soon as possible.

OKCredit CEO Harsh Pokharna said that out of 70 people affected by the job cuts, 67 got the jobs within the three-month notice period. Only three people couldn't get the jobs. The LinkedIn post was made three months ago and said 25,000+ startup employees were laid off, and it was "heartbreaking" but unavoidable. Layoffs 2025: 24,401 Tech Employees Laid Off by 92 Companies, Automobile, Retails, Entertainment and Other Sectors Also Affected.

Harsh Pokharna said, "A surprise email or revoking their access to office without any prior info is not the way to part ways with your own employees. This is inhuman." He added, "When you hire someone, you have a big responsibility to take care of them, even when you have to let them go." OkCredit CEO said that if the company made them feel like family, it should treat them like family.

