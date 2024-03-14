New Delhi, March 14: Google DeepMind has made significant progress in the field of artificial intelligence with the introduction of SIMA, the Scalable Instructable Multiworld Agent. This AI agent is designed to understand and execute tasks in 3D games using natural language instructions, an achievement that represents a first in the field of AI capabilities.

The SIMA AI agent is capable of moving through various gaming environments without the need for game source codes or APIs. The AI agent from Google only requires user instructions and on-screen visuals. Google DeepMind's breakthrough with SIMA is expected to demonstrate the potential for AI agents to interact naturally with human users.

Google DeepMind Introduces SIMA AI Agent

Introducing SIMA: the first generalist AI agent to follow natural-language instructions in a broad range of 3D virtual environments and video games. 🕹️ It can complete tasks similar to a human, and outperforms an agent trained in just one setting. 🧵 https://t.co/qz3IxzUpto pic.twitter.com/02Q6AkW4uq — Google DeepMind (@GoogleDeepMind) March 13, 2024

Google DeepMind has unveiled the Scalable Instructable Multiworld Agent (SIMA), which showcases a new level of proficiency in performing diverse tasks across different 3D games. The SIMA AI Agent has been trained on nine distinct games, each offering a unique set of challenges and skills to be learned, such as navigation, item crafting, resource mining and spaceship piloting. This development by Google DeepMind signifies a major step forward in creating AI systems that can understand and follow complex instructions, as per a report of Times Now.

The performance of SIMA is evaluated based on its execution of hundreds of basic skills within short timeframes. These skills span several categories, including navigation commands like object interactions such as "pick up mushrooms", "turn right" and menu-based tasks, for instance, opening a map or crafting an item. The ultimate goal for Google DeepMind is to refine SIMA's ability to undertake more complex, multi-stage tasks by using natural-language prompts, like "find resources and build a camp."

Google DeepMind has also used four different research environments, one of which is named as the Construction Lab, developed using Unity. In this unique setting, agents are tasked with constructing sculptures using building blocks to assess their skills in object manipulation and understanding of the physical environment.

DeepMind acknowledges that this research is still in its early stages. The current focus is on enhancing SIMA's performance. The vision for future versions of the AI agent might include improving its understanding and capability to execute increasingly complex tasks.

