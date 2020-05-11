Oppo A31 Smartphone With 6GB RAM Officially Launched in India at Rs 14,990; Features, Specifications & Offers

Oppo A31 Launched in India (Photo Credits: Oppo India)

Oppo, the Chinese smartphone brand has officially introduced a 6GB RAM variant of the Oppo A31 in the country. Priced at Rs 14,990, the smartphone sale has started from May 9. The Oppo A31 smartphone was launched in February with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. However, the 4GB RAM variant was made available initially. The company intended to introduce the 6GB variant in the second week of March, which got delayed because of Coronavirus outbreak. The interested customers can purchase the smartphone through selected online and offline channels only. The company will also be offering cashback deals and EMI options on the smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 pm on Amazon & Mi.com.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Oppo A31 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display carrying a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch upfront sporting an 8MP selfie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that is clubbed with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

The 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant of #OPPOA31 has arrived! Now experience features Beyond The Ordinary like the 12MP Triple Rear Camera, 4230mAh Battery, and the 6.5” Waterdrop Screen at Rs. 14,990. Know more: https://t.co/BI4MUXj3qN pic.twitter.com/UDxSp2E76L — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) May 11, 2020

For photography, the phone gets a triple camera at the back comprising of a 12MP primary shooter assisted by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. It gets an 8MP selfie camera up front. The coming is also offering a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The smartphone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.