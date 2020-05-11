Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 pm on Amazon & Mi.com; India Prices Hiked Due To GST

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Xiaomi India)

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be going on sale for the first time in India, after launching the handset in March alongside Redmi Note 9 Pro. The interested customers can purchase the smartphone online at 12 pm IST via Amazon and Mi.com. The phone will also be available on Xiaomi’s Mi Home stores and offline partner stores, depending on the conditions, as the nation is still under lockdown. The phone maker has revised the prices for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max by up to Rs 1,500 because of the GST hike on smartphones and components. Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition With Quad Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM Likely To Be Launched on May 11.

The India prices for the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max now starts at Rs 16,499 for the base model with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM +128GB storage model will cost Rs 17,999 instead of Rs 16,999. The top-end model with 8GB of RAM + 128GB storage will retail at Rs 19,999. Before the price hike, it was priced at Rs 18,999.

The smartphone is offered in three colour options - black, blue and white. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole cutout in the center. It comes powered by Qualcomm’s new 8nm-based Snapdragon 720G processor. The chipset is clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone also gets expandable memory option of up to 512GB via micro-SD card. It runs on Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box.

For photography, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes loaded with quad rear cameras. The primary sensor is a 64MP snapper that is assisted by an 8MP ultrawide-angle camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is equipped with a 32MP camera. The phone is backed by a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.