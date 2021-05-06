Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched its Oppo K9 5G phone in the home country. The handset is available for pre-bookings in China and will go on sale from May 11, 2021. Oppo K9 5G is priced at CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs 21,623) for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant costs 2,199 (approximately Rs 25,000). The 5G device will be offered in two shades - Black and Gradient. Oppo Reno6 Series To Be Reportedly Launched on May 22, 2021.

The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The handset gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 32MP snapper.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Though the phone has been launched in the Chinese market, the company has not revealed its international availability.

