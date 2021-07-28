Oppo, the Chinese tech company officially launched its Watch 2 in the home country. The new smartwatch has been introduced as the successor to the original Oppo watch which was launched in March 2020. The Oppo Watch 2 comes in two sizes - 42mm and 46mm and in two variants - eSIM and Wi-Fi only. The Bluetooth-only model comes in a 42mm size. Oppo Watch 2 is available for pre-bookings in China and will be made available for sale on August 6, 2021. Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Smartphone Now Available For Online Sale Via Flipkart & Official Website; Check Prices, Offers & Other Details.

Oppo Watch 2 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The Oppo Watch 42mm variant features a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 372x430 pixels whereas the 46mm model sports a 1.91-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 402x476 pixels. The smartwatch comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC which is an upgraded version of Snapdragon Wear 2500 SoC. In addition to this, the watch 2 comes with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Oppo Watch 2 (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The 42mm model gets a 360mAh battery and is claimed to last for 10 days on a single charge whereas the 46mm variant comes with a 510mAh battery that can deliver up to 16 days of battery life. The Oppo Watch 2 also comes loaded with fitness tracking features such as over 100 sports modes, 24-hour heart rate tracking, SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, sleep analysis, stress monitoring and snoring risk assessment. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Watch 2 is priced at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 14,900) for the 42mm (Wi-Fi only) model whereas the e-SIM model costs CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,200). The 46mm gets a price tag of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,999).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2021 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).