San Francisco, November 6: Palo Alto Networks on Monday confirmed it has acquired Israel-based Talon Cyber Security, a pioneer of Enterprise Browser technology, reportedly for $625 million. Last week, Palo Alto Networks acquired cloud data specialist Dig Security reportedly for around $400 million. Talon's Enterprise Browser provides an innovative, cutting-edge solution that, when combined with “Prisma SASE”, will enable users to securely access business applications from any device, including mobile and other non-corporate devices, while delivering seamless user experiences.

“Integrating Talon with Prisma SASE will enable Palo Alto Networks to securely connect all users and devices to all applications, including private applications, and apply consistent security no matter who the user is and what device they use for work,” said Lee Klarich, Chief Product Officer for Palo Alto Networks. Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, Palo Alto Networks, said that Talon's Enterprise Browser empowers security teams with deep visibility and control over all work-related SaaS and web activity on all devices, including personal and unmanaged endpoints. Wipro Hybrid Work Policy: Software Company Asks Employees To Work From Office Thrice a Week Starting November 15; Check Details

“The unique combination of Prisma SASE and Talon will transform how organizations navigate the challenges of today's modern and connected digital environments,” he added. Founded by entrepreneurs Ofer Ben-Noon and Ohad Bobrov, Talon won the RSA Conference's prestigious Innovation Sandbox contest in 2022. The co-founders will continue leading their teams when they join the Prisma SASE team at Palo Alto Networks after closing. India Most Targeted Country With '13.7% of All Cyberattacks' Followed By US and China With 9.6% and 9.3% Respectively: Report

“We built Talon to bring powerful last-mile security to organizations, addressing the significant customer needs for secure access across all devices while catering to emerging customer and user preferences for browser-based productivity,” said Ben-Noon. “Not only is Palo Alto Networks the ideal partner for us to accelerate our journey, but their commitment to innovation in Israel is inspiring and an excellent match for Talon's mission of creating the best outcomes possible for customers and our employees,” he added.