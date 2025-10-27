San Francisco, October 27: WhatsApp has rolled out several new features to enhance the user experience on the platform and is working on many more. The Meta-owned platform recently introduced the Manage Chat Storage feature, allowing users to check and delete multimedia files shared with individual contacts through the chat info screen. The feature is still in development and currently being tested by beta users, but it will soon receive a wider release.

A new feature called 'reaction sticker for status update' has been under development now, as per a report published by WABetaInfo. This upcoming WhatsApp feature will allow users to react to statuses using stickers. It is expected to be rolled out in a future update for both beta testers and regular users. At present, it remains in the development phase.

WhatsApp Working on 'Reaction Sticker for Status Update' Feature

Meta’s WhatsApp aims to bring several improvements to its Status section and has recently introduced a number of new features for beta testing. These updates will soon be available to all users. The forthcoming Reaction Stickers for Status Update feature will enable WhatsApp users to react to statuses using stickers.

Meta's WhatsApp aims to bring several improvements to its Status section and has recently introduced a number of new features for beta testing. These updates will soon be available to all users. The forthcoming Reaction Stickers for Status Update feature will enable WhatsApp users to react to statuses using stickers.

In future updates, the Reaction Sticker feature will be rolled out to all beta testers and end users. The report noted that it could make WhatsApp Status updates more “dynamic and engaging”, enabling users to express their emotions instantly through emoji stickers already available on their devices. The feature is reportedly designed to function similarly to Instagram Stories, where viewers can tap stickers to share quick reactions, making the stories more visually appealing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

