New Delhi, June 7: Poco is expected to launch its new smartphone, the Poco F7, in India and a few other global markets. The new model is likely to be added to the F7 series, which already includes the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra, both of which were introduced in select regions earlier this year. Ahead of the official unveiling, several key details have been leaked, including the expected launch timeline, possible specifications, and more. OnePlus Pad 3 Coming Soon: After OnePlus 13s, Company Hints at Imminent Launch of Its Tablet in India: Check Confirmed Specifications and Features.

As per reports, the Poco F7 is expected to launch later this month. The Poco F7 is expected to arrive in the third week of June. Reports suggest that a possible release date may be either June 17 or June 19. It is likely that India will receive the smartphone on the same day as the global launch. As per reports, the Poco F7 may be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.

Poco F7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming Poco F7 is expected to arrive with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone could be offered in multiple configurations, and the top variant is expected to feature up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The Poco F7 is likely to come with a 6.83-inch OLED display. It may offer a resolution of 1.5K and is rumoured to support a 120Hz refresh rate. Redmi Pad 2 Launch Set on June 18, 2025, Upcoming Redmi Tablet Expected To Have 11-Inch Display; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The Poco F7 is also expected to feature a dual rear camera setup. The main sensor is likely to be a 50MP lens with OIS, and it could feature an 8MP secondary sensor. The device may come with a 20MP front camera. Reports suggest that the Indian model might feature a 7,550mAh battery, and the global model is likely to come with a 6,550mAh battery. Despite the difference in battery capacity, both models are tipped to support 90W wired fast charging capability.

