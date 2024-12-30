Bengaluru, December 30: POCO, one of India's leading consumer technology brands, is set to unveil its latest smartphone marvels -- the POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G -- next month.

The first look of the POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G was unveiled on Monday through the official KV drop on the official handles of POCO India.

Engineered to exceed user expectations, these devices boast Industry-First innovations in durability, performance and power.

While the POCO X7 5G comes with the "Segment's Most Durable Curved Display Phone", the POCO X7 Pro 5G sets a new benchmark with the "The Most Powerful Phone in the segment."

While X7 Pro exceeds all limits with segment-leading performance, cutting-edge Al and advanced battery technology, X7 exceeds limits with a stunning curved display and unparalleled durability.

The Indian fans need to stay tuned for more updates on the POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G, as the brand continues to deliver exceptional innovation and value to its users.

