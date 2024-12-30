New Delhi, December 30: Realme is set to launch the Realme Neo 7 “The Bad Guys Limited Edition” on January 3, 2025, in China. In December 2024, Realme introduced the Realme Neo 7 in China, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset. Realme will unveil the Realme Neo 7 "The Bad Guys Limited Edition" next year. The special edition will feature unique design elements.

The special edition Realme Neo 7 "The Bad Guys Limited Edition" is said to be inspired by the Longquan Sword. The smartphone is expected to feature several customisations, which may include a unique design, a new user interface (UI), and possibly bundled goodies to enhance the experience of its users. OnePlus 13 Confirmed To Launch in India on January 7, 2024 Featuring Snapdragon 8 Elite in 'OnePlus 13 Series Winter Launch Event'; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme Neo 7 ‘The Bad Guys Limited Edition’ Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Realme Neo 7 "The Bad Guys Limited Edition" is expected to be available in a "Sword Soul Silver" colour option. The limited edition smartphone will likely include unique icons, dynamic wallpapers, personalised fingerprint styles, and special charging animations. Apart from the unique design, the Realme Neo 7 "The Bad Guys Limited Edition" is expected to come with the same specifications as the standard version. OnePlus 12R Price Reduced Ahead of OnePlus 13R Launch in 2025; Know if You Should Buy This Device, Check Key Specifications and Features.

The Realme Neo 7 features a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage. The Realme Neo 7 rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It also features a 16MP front camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging capability. The smartphone runs on Realme UI 6.0. based on Android 15. The smartphone comes with dual speakers and comes with IP69 rating.

