OPPO is gearing up to introduce its new product lineup in the global market. The latest products will include OPPO Reno 13 series, OPPO Pad 3 Matte Display Edition and OPPO Enco Air4 TWS earbuds. The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed the January 2025 launch via its social media handle (@OPPOMalaysia). The Reno 13 series will be the successor of OPPO's Reno 12 series, offering better specifications and following different design and camera setups. The company said, "Three new arrivals, coming your way." Then, it used three hashtags to confirm the model names: #OPPOReno13Series, #OPPOPad3, and #OPPOEncoAir4. Realme Neo 7 ‘The Bad Guys Limited Edition’ Launch on January 3, 2025 in China; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

