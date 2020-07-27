PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) on Monday revealed it will be holding the latest edition of its Global Extreme Challenge campaign on July 30. PUBG Mobile has roped in with several celebrities, influencers and players in different regions to present an online battle royale match. Football stars like Paulo Dybala, Kevin De Bruyne are part of PUBG's "Play for Good” initiative, encouraging players to stay home.

While Europe will be led by Kevin De Bruyne and Aleyna Tilki, North America will be led by Levinho, Yurem Rojas, Paulo Dybala, and Marian Santos and North Americal will be led by Ky Bowman and Jack Osbourne. Similarly, Southeast Asia will be led by Aurelie, Hiền Hồ and GADING, and Asia by Scout and MortaL. Yuzvendra Chahal and Ujjwal Gamer Team Up For PubG M India.

The mega PUBG Mobile event will be live-streamed on the company's official Facebook, Twitch and Youtube Channels on July 30 at 9:30 PM IST. The timing for other regions are as follows: July 30 (UTC +0) 12:00 -14:00 (Southeast Asia), July 30 (UTC +0) 18:00 -20:00 (North America, Europe), July 30 (UTC +0) 16:00 -18:00 (South Asia, Middle East) and July 30 (UTC +0) 00:00 -02:00 (South America).

Apart from joining hands with celebrities, PUBG Mobile has also teamed up with Direct Relief, a non-profit organisation, to gather funds for needy amid the novel coronavirus crisis. While watching Global Extreme Challenge, players can support the fundraiser. “The campaign is launched for the “play for good” initiative of encouraging players to stay home and also contributing their own efforts to society,” the company said in a release.

