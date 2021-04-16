Realme 8 5G smartphone will be launched in India on April 22, 2021. This piece of information has been shared by the company on its official Twitter account. The company has also teased its upcoming phone and sent out launch invites for the same on the Realme India website. As per the Realme website, the launch event of Realme 8 5G will commence at 12.30 pm. The teaser also reveals Realme 8 5G phone's key specifications. Realme 8 5G Smartphone Likely To Be Launched in India on April 22, 2021.

Realme 8 5G Teaser (Photo Credits: Realme)

The device has been confirmed to be launched in Thailand on April 21, 2021, a day before the India launch. A couple of days ago, Realme 8 5G was spotted on Flipkart which hints that the handset will be made available for sale via the e-commerce website.

Realme 8 5G India Launch (Photo Credits: Realme India)

8’s here and 8’s fast! The #realme8 5G has announced its arrival with India’s first-ever MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor. Launching the Powerful 5G Smartphone For Everyone at 12:30 PM, 22nd April on our official channels.#5GSpeedToInfinity https://t.co/MCn3vV8xvy pic.twitter.com/qzi0l137To — realme (@realmeIndia) April 16, 2021

In terms of specifications, Realme 8 5G will come powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset with ARM Mali-G57 GPU. The phone is likely to sport a 6.5-inch punch-hole display and will carry a screen refresh rate of 90Hz.

Realme 8 5G Teaser (Photo Credits: Realme)

The upcoming 5G device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery and will be offered in two shades - Supersonic Black and Blue. Apart from this, nothing much is unknown about the Realme 8 5G phone. We expect the company to start revealing several specifications of the phone via teasers in future.

