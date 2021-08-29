Realme C21Y smartphone went official in the country last week. The entry-level handset will go on sale tomorrow at 12 pm IST via Flipkart and the official website. The main highlights of the phone are a 6.5-inch display, 13MP AI rear camera, Unisoc T610 chipset, reverse charging, Android 11 OS based on Realme UI, 5000mAh battery and more. The smartphone comes in two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. It comes in two shades - Cross Blue and Cross Black. Realme Narzo 50A Renders Leaked Online; Reveals Dual Tone Design & Triple Rear Cameras.

Realme C21Y (Photo Credits: Realme)

In terms of pricing, the base variant with 3GB + 32GB storage costs Rs 8,999 whereas the 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999. As for the launch offer, the budget phone will be available with an additional 5% off on debit EMI and credit cards transactions.

The #realmeC21Y runs on the ever so powerful Unisoc T610 Processor. It's an octa-core Processor that delivers superb performance. Bring it home in the Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM with an additional ₹500 Off* on https://t.co/HrgDJTHBFX & @Flipkart. *T&C Applyhttps://t.co/WFXzcShIJE pic.twitter.com/2cZKr2LpMp — realme (@realmeIndia) August 29, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Realme C21Y sports a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. It gets a teardrop cutout at the top housing a 5MP selfie camera. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor. The SoC comes paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset also sports a dedicated microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB.

Realme C21Y Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme)

For photography, it gets a triple camera module that includes a 13MP primary sensor accompanied by a 2MP black & white sensor and a 2MP macro lens. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery capable of reverse charging. It runs Android 11 based Realme UI.

