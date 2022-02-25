Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro smartphones will be launched globally during the Mobile World Congress 2022 event in Barcelona, Spain, on February 28. Both models had debuted in the Chinese market last month. Ahead of the launch, the prices of both handsets have been leaked online. According to a report from DealNTech, Realme GT 2 with 8GB + 128GB configuration will be priced at EUR 539 (approximately Rs 45,500). The 12GB + 256GB model might be priced EUR 589 (approximately Rs 49,720). Realme GT 2 Pro To Get 6.7-Inch 2K AMOLED Display, Realme GT 2 Reportedly Spotted on NBTC.

On the other hand, Realme GT 2 Pro might cost EUR 789 (approximately Rs 66,600) for the sole 12GB + 256GB model. Realme had released the first look of the flagship Realme GT 2 Pro last December. The device is claimed to be the world's first to feature a bio-based polymer desaign.

The Realme GT 2 phone might sport a 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and could pack a 5,000mAh battery. The GT 2 Pro handset is likely to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO QHD+ 120Hz screen, a 32MP selfie camera, a 50MP triple rear camera setup and more

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2022 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).