Mumbai, July 7: Realme is all set to launch the successor of the GT Neo 5. Now, it has been spotted on a Chinese certification site. As per the new listing and recent reports, the Realme GT Neo 6 will be available in two variants - 150W and 240W. It will feature a centrally aligned punch-hole display design and a glossy frame. The upcoming handset will also be available in a Titanium Gray colour option. Honor X50 Announced With 1.5K 120Hz Display, 108MP Camera: Check Price, Specifications, and Other Features.

Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 6 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ 2 chipset with 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 150W SuperVOOC fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 5 came with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The upcoming handset is tipped to sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. For photos and video, it is expected to sport a feature 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor and OIS support. Realme Narzo 60 With 90Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Check Price, Specs, and Other Features.

On the other hand, the Realme is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset with up to 24GB RAM, and up to 1TB storage. It will be backed by a 4600mAh battery that supports 240W fast charging.

