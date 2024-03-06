New Delhi, March 6: Realme is gearing up to expand its smartphone lineup with the anticipated launch of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE. The upcoming smartphone, Realme GT Neo 6 SE is expected to bring advanced features and specifications for its customers.

As per a report of Gizmochina, Realme is reportedly working on the Realme GT Neo 6 series of smartphones for the Chinese market. The company is likely to launch the Realme GT Neo 6 SE soon, which is expected to feature the latest technology and innovative design. Tech enthusiasts might be eagerly awaiting for the official confirmation of the specifications and features of the smartphone. Nothing Phone 2a Launched in India; From Specifications To Price and Features, Know Everything About New Mid-Range Smartphone From Nothing India.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE and Realme GT Neo 6 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the Realme GT Neo 6 SE is expected to come equipped with the SM7675 Qualcomm chip, which is anticipated to be officially named the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3. This chipset might be based on TSMC’s N4 platform. Rumours suggest that the Realme GT Neo 6 SE will boast an OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution, which might deliver crisp visuals for a good viewing experience. The smartphone is said to support 100W charging, which is anticipated to reduce the time needed to fully charge the battery. The complete details of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE are yet to be unveiled, but these features suggest that the Realme GT Neo 6 SE will likely be a good choice in the mid-range smartphone segment. Lava Blaze Curve 5G Launched With ‘MediaTek Dimensity 7050’ Processor in India: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

As per reports, the Realme GT Neo 6 is also anticipated to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. According to recent reports, the smartphone is expected to feature a high-resolution OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate. It may come with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2024 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).