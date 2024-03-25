Mumbai, March 25: The Realme GT Neo 6 SE is expected to launch in April 2024 with unique specifications in its segment. Realme is paying more attention to the display by offering maximum brightness and eye protection simultaneously. The Chinese smartphone maker also works on touch responsiveness and other features to display its upcoming GT Neo 6 SE.

According to a report by Gizmochina, Chinese smartphone maker Realme and the world's largest manufacturers of LCDs, flexible displays, and OLEDs launched their new display that offers maximum brightness seen in a smartphone. The display reportedly offers 6,000 nits of peak brightness and will premium in the Realme GT Neo 6 SE smartphone. iPhone 16 Pro Update: Upcoming Apple iPhone To Offer Powerful On-Device AI Performance With New A18 Pro Chip, Says Report.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE Specifications:

Realme GT Neo 6 SE display specifications. BOE S1 8T LTPO OLED panel - 1.5K resolution Pro-XDR - 0.5Hz to 120Hz variable refresh rate - 450 PPI - 2160Hz PWM dimming - 1600 nits HBM mode - 6000 nits peak brightness small window 🔳 Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset #realme… pic.twitter.com/hYtRMpAhHP — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 25, 2024

The report highlighted that 6,000 nits of peak brightness would be the world's maximum brightness. The global maximum brightness of the display will be 1,600 nits, and the maximum brightness will be 1,000 nits. According to the report, users can manually increase the display's brightness by going to the brightness slider options available on the smartphone.

The upcoming display by BOE and Realme will offer 6,000 nits of maximum brightness and be ideal for gaming. The report mentioned that it will have a 'game super HDR' feature that would provide a "superior gaming experience." The expanded dynamic ranges would boost the gaming experience, offering stunning light and shadow effects.

Having such high 6,000 nits of brightness in a smartphone could harm the eyes. However, the report said that Realme took care of this little problem by providing eye protection. It said the display would support 3+1 Pulse low-frequency flicker leading to a 2160Hz "high-frequency" PWM dimming. It would further offer the users a low level of blue light through the hardware level. To reduce the strain on the eyes, it would also provide different features like - sleep modes, adaptive display, and paper eye protection. OnePlus Nord CE4 Coming on April 1: Know Specifications, Features and Expected Price of Upcoming OnePlus Mid-Range Smartphone.

The display would support 8T LTPO technology and offer a minimum 0.5 to 120Hz refresh rate. The report also highlighted features like AI game eye protection and a 2,500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate. More information about the upcoming Realme GT Neo 6 SE and the display will be unveiled soon before the launch date announcement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2024 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).