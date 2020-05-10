Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Smartphones Launching Tomorrow in India; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Realme Narzo 10 Series (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme India finally will be launching the much-awaited Narzo 10 series in India. The series will comprise of Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, which will be launched at 12 pm IST. The company will be launching smartphones through a virtual event because of the Coronavirus lockdown across the country. The launch event will be streamed online through Realme's official YouTube channel and social media platforms. The company had already mentioned in a statement to the press that the launch video is pre-recorded and the same has been shot by taking all the required measures and safety protocols suggested by the government of India. Realme Narzo 10 Series Launching in India on May 11.

Realme will be revealing two smartphones under the Narzo 10 series, which will include Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A. The main talking point of the Realme Narzo 10 series will be its design and camera.

Realme Narzo 10 Series Launch (Photo Credits: Realme IndiaTwitter)

As per the teasers, the Realme Narzo 10 will sport Realme X special edition like design whereas Narzo 10A will carry Realme power bank like design featuring the company's logo at the rear. The smartphones are likely to be seen in some exciting shades, wherein the teasers have already confirmed green and blue colours.

Tweets By Realme India:

Brace yourself and #FeelThePower as we unveil #realmeNarzo10 & #realmeNarzo10A. Tune in to our official channels tomorrow at 12:30 PM to watch the launch video online. Head here: https://t.co/1Cof8J4CW1 pic.twitter.com/FpZBRgr5yX — realme (@realmemobiles) May 10, 2020

Have you experienced real power?

Introducing #realmeNarzo10A with 5000mAh Battery and Triple Rear Camera, to #FeelThePower- so much, that you will blink twice to believe it is for real! Watch the launch online tomorrow at 12:30 PM on our official channels.https://t.co/nF4YzbHOs0 pic.twitter.com/SZ3YUyTq35 — realme (@realmemobiles) May 10, 2020

Who is Narzo for?

For young players who desire epic gaming & entertainment. The #realmeNarzo series stand for 'power' & have next-gen processors for a great performance.#FeelThePower & watch the launch online tomorrow at 12:30 PM on our official channels.https://t.co/nF4Yzbqd3q pic.twitter.com/mAX8ryA6gT — realme (@realmemobiles) May 10, 2020

The Realme Narzo 10 smartphone will pack quad-rear cameras whereas the Narzo 10A will be equipped with triple cameras at the back. The main underlines of the Realme Narzo 10 could be 48MP primary camera, MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, 5000mAh battery and fast charging support. The smartphones are expected to go on sale after the launch. But, they will only be available in green and orange zones as per the government guidelines.