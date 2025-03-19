Realme Buds T200 Lite has been launched in India and has 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers. The new Realme TWS earbuds were launched alongside Realme Buds Air7 and offer dual-mic AI, 48 hours of playback, Bluetooth 5.4 version, IPX4 rating and three colours -Aurora Purple, Storm Grey and Volt Black. The Realme Buds T200 Lite price is INR 1,399 with a discount of INR 1,199. The sale will begin today at 2 PM. Realme Buds Air7 Launched in India With 52 Hours of Playback Time: Check Price of New Realme TWS Earbuds, Specifications and Features.

Realme Buds T200 Lite Price, Sale Date

Realme Buds T200 Lite Price, Sale Date (Photo Credits: Realme)

