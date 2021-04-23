Realme, the Chinese smartphone maker, officially launched the Realme Q3 Series in the home country. Realme Q3 and Realme Q3 Pro phones are available for pre-orders in China and will go on sale from April 29, 2021. The Realme Q3i is now available for sale in the country. Realme Q3i is priced at CNY 1,099 (approximately Rs 12,703) for the 4GB + 128GB model whereas the 6GB + 128GB model costs CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 13,859). The Realme Q3 handset starts at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 15,015) for the 6GB + 128GB variant whereas the 8GB + 128GB model gets a price tag of CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 16,171). The Realme Q3 Pro with 6GB + 128GB costs CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs 18,483). The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,794) whereas the 8GB + 256GB version will retail at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,106). Realme 8 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 14,999; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

Realme Q3 (Photo Credits: Realme)

In terms of specifications, the Realme Q3 flaunts a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS punch-hole display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the device sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Realme Q3 Pro (Photo Credits: Realme)

The Realme Q3 Pro sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display, a 64MP triple rear camera module, a 16MP front shooter. The phone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and runs on the Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 operating system. The device is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with a 30W charging facility. On the other hand, Realme Q3i features a 6.53-inch FHD+ punch-hole display, a 48MP triple rear camera setup, a 16MP selfie snapper, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2021 11:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).