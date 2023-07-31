New Delhi, July 31: Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has already officially announced the new Redmi 12 5G model’s India launch to be taking place on August 1.

The new Redmi 12 5G is expected to be a pocket-friendly entry-level smartphone with premium styling and good specs. Let’s check out the device. Smartphones Coming in August 2023: From OnePlusOpen to Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Vivo V29 Series Launch, List of Major Phones Arriving Soon.

Redmi 12 5G – Known Official Details

Xiaomi India has created a micro-site for the device that is arriving in our market tomorrow. As per the Redmi 12 webpage, the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC, and will flaunt a premium design with crystal glass, and an alluring colour option of Moonstone Silver with Rainbow hues.

The micro-site also reveals that the smartphone will offer triple camera system at its rear featuring a 50MP primary senor. The handset will draw its power from a 5,000mAh battery. iPhone 15 Pro Price: Apple's Upcoming iPhone To Come With Titanium Frame, Slimmer Bezels and Cost Increase, Says Report.

Redmi 12 5G - Expected Feature Details

Redmi 12 5G is touted to feature a 6.79-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, while its Snapdragon 5G processor would be paired with the Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. The handset is likely to boot on Android 13 OS topped with MIUI 14 skin.

When cameras are concerned, the 50MP main shooter is expected to be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor, while an 8MP front facing camera would be doing the selfie and video calls duties.

Redmi 12 5G - Expected Price

The Redmi 12 5G is expected to be launched in two variants. The tipped 6GB RAM with 128GB storage base variant is likely to cost Rs 9,999, while the expected 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage may be tagged at Rs 13,999. The prices and all other details will be announced officially tomorrow, so we don’t have to wait for long.

