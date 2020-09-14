Redmi 9 & Redmi 9 Prime smartphones will be made available for online sale today in India once again. Both handsets were launched in the Indian market last month. The sale will commence at 12 noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com. Both smartphones will be available for sale with 5 percent instant discount on HSBC cashback cards, 5 percent back with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards & no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000. Redmi 9 Prime & Redmi 9 to Go on Sale Today in India at 12 Noon via Amazon.in & Mi.com, Prices & Offers.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 9 Prime flaunts a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. Powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, the device comes coupled with 4GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, Redmi 9 Prime features a quad rear camera module comprising of a 13MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5MP macro shooter & a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

Redmi 9 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

#Redmi9: sale today @ 12 noon! 🎉 📱 4GB RAM 💾 64/128GB storage 🚄 Helio #G35 🎮 #HyperEngine Game tech 🔋 5000 mAh 🔋 #ELB Enhanced Lifespan Battery 📸 13MP AI Dual 👍 Fingerprint sensor 😍 Beautiful #Orange colour 4+64GB: ₹8,999 4+128GB: ₹9,999 I ❤️ Mi #Xiaomi #India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Mq7pRZQwBu — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 14, 2020

On the other hand, Redmi 9 gets a 6.53-inch HD+ dot drop display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC mated with 4GB of RAM & up to 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a micro-USB card. For photography, Redmi 9 sports a dual rear camera system comprising of a 13MP main lens & a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 5MP snapper for selfies & video calls.

Redmi 9 India Launch (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10 based with MIUI 11 operating system whereas MIUI 12 run the Redmi 9 handset. Coming to the battery, Redmi 9 Prime packs a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging whereas the Redmi 9 budget phone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging facility.

Redmi 9 Prime India Sale (Photo Credits; Amazon India)

Coming to the pricing, Redmi 9 Prime with 4GB & 64Gb costs Rs 9,999 whereas the 4GB & 128GB model is priced at Rs 11,999. On the other hand, Redmi 9 phone with 4GB & 64GB will be offered at Rs 8,999 whereas the 4GB & 128GB variant gets a price tag of Rs 9,999.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2020 11:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).