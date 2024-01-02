Mumbai, January 2: Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is confirmed to be launched in India on January 4, 2024. Xiaomi already announced some of the features of its most anticipated Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G through social media handles. The Chinese smartphone company is gearing up to introduce its new smartphone series packed with better specifications and design than its predecessor.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G was launched on January 5, 2023, with a 48MP camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, and 120Hz display. With these features, the device caught many people's attention and delivered excellent performance with accurate pricing. It had a good combination of features, design and specifications. OPPO Reno 11, OPPO Reno 11 Pro Likely Launch in India; Check Teased Picture by OPPO and Expected Specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Details So Sar:

Amid the exciting announcement and launch of SU7 and Redmi 13C, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced its new Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 processor. The company said it will be the 'first smartphone in the world to launch with Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 SoC. The company also announced the introduction of its Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G with a 200MP camera with stunning precision.

According to the report by Times Now, the device will also have a 16MP advanced camera on the front. Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G will reportedly have a 6.67-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display for a great visual experience. Besides these features, the device will be launched with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. As per the official post by Xiaomi, the devices will be found with new Arctic White and Coral Purple colour options. POCO X6 5G, POCO X6 Pro 5G Launch on January 11: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About POCO’s Upcoming Smartphones.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Price (Expected):

Xiaomi's new Redmi Note 13 series, according to the report by Times Now, will have three variants. Redmi Note 13 5G is expected to be launched at Rs 20,999 as starting price and would offer 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The same model may have 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants with likely prices of Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. The Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G will likely be launched at Rs 28,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 32,999 for 12GB+256GB. The other expected model is the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Plus with 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB models with Rs 33,999, Rs 35,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

