OPPO India teased the launch of its new OPPO Reno 11 series in India soon through its Instagram post. The company shared a picture of the backside of OPPO Reno 11, showing a unique two-camera module on the back. The device will likely follow the same two-camera design as the OPPO Reno 10. On its Instagram post, OPPO said, "Something cool is about to be revealed. Stay tuned." The text on the picture read "The New Portrait Expert" and "coming soon". According to the report, the device may launch with a 6.7-inch OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and likely 80W fast-charging support. The company may soon reveal the official launch date of the smartphone. POCO X6 5G, POCO X6 Pro 5G Launch on January 11: From Specifications to Features and Price, Know Everything About POCO’s Upcoming Smartphones.

OPPO Reno 11 Series - Coming Soon:

Chill Vibes, Hot Tech! Something cool is about to be revealed. Stay tuned. #ThePortraitExpert #OPPOReno11Series pic.twitter.com/oDI5L3agKr — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 2, 2024

