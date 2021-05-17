Redmi, the Chinese smartphone maker is speculated to launch its old smartphones soon with new specifications. This piece of information has been revealed by a tipster 'Kacper Skrzpek' on his Twitter account. As per the tipster, the device has been listed on the FCC and ECC websites. The phone has been spotted on the FCC website with a model number M1908C3JGG. This model number is linked to the Redmi Note 8 (2021). Redmi Note 10S & Redmi Watch Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

As per the FCC website, the handset will be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery. The device is likely to offer a 22.5W fast charging capability. For photography, the handset could come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor and a telemacro lens.

Redmi Note 8 is likely to flaunt an FHD+ display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate. Other features might include 4GB RAM, 64GB and 128GB internal storage options, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac and Bluetooth 5. The tipster claims that Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be launched in global, EEA and Russian markets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2021 09:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).