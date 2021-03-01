Samsung Galaxy A32 smartphone is reported to be launched in India on March 5, 2021. A dedicated page on the Samsung India website is reportedly live that reveals March 5, 2021 as the launch date of Galaxy A32. The handset has been launched with 4G and 5G connectivity in the international markets including Russia and the UK. The dedicated page on the website has listed all the key specifications of the upcoming phone. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Listed on Samsung India Website, Launch Imminent.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung India)

Samsung Galaxy A32 will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The phone will come equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor and a 5MP shooter. At the front, the device will flaunt a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The handset will come fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and will be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A32 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

The phone will be offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Colour options include Awesome Violet, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue and Awesome White. Coming to the pricing, Samsung Galaxy A32 is likely to be priced at Rs 25,000 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB model.

