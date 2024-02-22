New Delhi, February 22: Samsung has launched its latest fitness tracker, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3. The new fitness tracker from Samsung, the Galaxy Fit 3, is expected to step up from its predecessor, the Galaxy Fit 2, with updated design, features and specifications. The Galaxy Fit 3 will likely track the fitness routine of its users seamlessly.

As per a report of Gizmochina, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Fit 3. The fitness tracker is expected to be built with an aluminium frame for durability and might come with a comfortable silicone strap for style. Initially, the Galaxy Fit 3 is expected to be available in Asia, South America, Central America, and Europe The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 will likely be available for purchase starting from February 23. Vivo Y200e Launched in India With ‘120Hz AMOLED’ Display; Know Price, Specifications, Features and Other Details of Vivo’s New Mid-Range Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 Specifications and Features

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 might be equipped with a 1.57-inch AMOLED display. The display is also expected to be customisable, with over 100 watch faces available through the Galaxy Wearable app. The fitness tracker is anticipated to come with 16MB of RAM and 256MB of storage. Samsung has likely made improvements with the Galaxy Fit 3 battery. The Galaxy Fit 3 battery is expected to boast up to 13 days of usage on a single charge. iQOO Neo 9 Pro Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Supercomputing Chip Q1; Know Price, Specifications, Features and Availability.

The Galaxy Fit 3 is expected to have many features like an accelerometer and a gyroscope to track the movements for its users. The fitness tracker will likely monitor heart rate, stress levels, sleep patterns and various exercises. All this data might be accessible on a paired smartphone through the Samsung Health app. Additional features of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 may include a find my phone function, emergency SOS, remote camera, fall detection, and DND modes. The fitness tracker also comes with IP68 and 5ATM ratings for dust and water resistance. Despite these features, the Galaxy Fit 3 might not support voice calls due to the absence of a microphone and speaker.

