Samsung is reportedly working on a new M-series smartphone which has been spotted at Geekbench. Likely to be christened as the Galaxy M22, the phone was listed on the certification website with a model number - SM-M225F. The upcoming handset could be launched as a successor to the Galaxy M21 that was introduced last year. The certification platform has revealed key specifications of the phone ahead of its launch. COVID-19 Effect: Samsung To Skip MWC 2021 In-Person Exhibitions.

According to the listing on Geekbench, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M22 will pack a 1.8GHz octa-core chipset that will be paired with 4GB of RAM. The listing also confirmed the existence of the Android 11 OS. The phone managed to score 374 in the single-core test, and 1361 in the multicore test. The listing also suggested that it will pack reveals that the smartphone will pack an octa-core MT6769V/CT chip which could be a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

As far as software is concerned, it will run on Android 11 out of the box with Samsung's OneUI on top. The phone is expected to sport minor upgrades over the Galaxy M21. However, we don't have any concrete details to confirm the same. It is worth noting that the Galaxy M22 is not the only handset from Samsung that will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. If the market reports are to be believed, the soon-to-be-launched Galaxy A22 4G will also get the same chipset. Expect more details surfacing in the coming weeks about the new Galaxy M22 phone.

