Mumbai, May 2: POCO F7 is set to launch soon in India and join the POCO F7 series. The POCO F7 5G will succeed last year's POCO F6 and offer better specifications and features. The company launched POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra smartphones in the global market in March 2025. Now, the Chinese smartphone company aims to introduce its base variant to India and, likely, the global market.

The POCO F7 5G has reportedly appeared on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard) website, confirming its official launch soon in the country. The upcoming smartphone from POCO is rumoured to be a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro introduced in China last month. The smartphone was also listed on Singapore's IMDA listing with model number - "25053PC47G", hinting at imminent launch.

POCO F7 Specifications and Features

POCO F7 5G, a rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, may launch with a 6.83-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K (1200x2800) resolution. The display will reportedly come with HDR and Dolby Vision support. The mobile will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the device may include a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-600 sensor. The additional camera on the rear is expected to have an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, the upcoming POCO F7 get a 20MP selfie shooter.

POCO F7 may come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor mated with Android 15-based HyperOS 2. The smartphone may have UFS 4.1 storage and LPDDR5X RAM. The rebranded version of Redmi Turbo 4 Pro may launch with a 7,550mAh battery with 90W wired and 22.5W reverse fast charging. The device may come with IP66, IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance rating.

POCO F7 Price in India, Redmi Turbo 4 Price in China

POCO F7 may launch in India and the global market with the same price range as the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. In China, Redmi Turbo 4 Pro was launched in multiple variants. The base variant was introduced at CNY 2,199 (around INR 25,500), offering 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The 16GB+256GB variant was launched at CNY 2,299 (INR 26,60). Redmi Turbo 4 Pro price for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option started at CNY 2,499 (around INR 29,000). The higher storage variants having 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storages were launched at CNY 2,699 (around INR 31,500) and CNY 2,999 (around INR 34,700).

