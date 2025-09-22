New Delhi, September 22: Samsung Galaxy S26 series is reportedly slated for an early next-year launch, although the company has not confirmed any official dates. Speculation about the upcoming lineup is already circulating online. As per reports, the Galaxy S26 series may include the Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

Details about the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, including its expected price in India and some key specifications, have recently appeared online through leaks. Reports suggest that the Galaxy S25 Ultra may support an external privacy screen protector. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could debut in India at an estimated price of around INR 1,59,990 lakh. OPPO Find X9 Series Launch Confirmed on October 16 With Dimensity 9500 Processor; Check Expected Specs and Features of Upcoming OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications and Features

As per a report of Gadgets360, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might come with a "Flex Magic Pixel technology." Galaxy S26 Ultra could adjust display pixels to control viewing angles for making it harder for others nearby to see the screen. Reports suggest users may be able to switch between "Manual" settings and a "Maximum Privacy" mode.

As per multiple reports, the S26 Ultra will likely feature a 6.9-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. It may be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage in the base model. It is also said to include a 5,500mAh battery and may support 60W fast charging capability. OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition to Launch Soon in India in Celebration of Festival of Lights; Check Details.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come with a quad-camera setup on the rear. Samsung may reportedly switch to a 200MP Sony sensor. Alongside, the camera setup could also include a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera.

