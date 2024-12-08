New Delhi, December 8: Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy tri-fold smartphone in 2026. Samsung has already gained attention in the foldable smartphone segment with its Galaxy Z series. Introducing a tri-fold phone would represent a significant step forward in its technology. The development of this new device is likely to speed up after Huawei launched its first tri-fold smartphone, the Mate XT, in China earlier this year.

There are rumours that Samsung's upcoming tri-fold smartphone will be quite different from Huawei's Mate XT. The Mate XT has three foldable screens that fold outwards. Samsung's approach may offer a unique design that may differentiate it from Huawei's model. Samsung's tri-fold smartphone will likely feature a design that folds inward with an in-fold mechanism. Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G Pro, Redmi Note 14 5G Pro Plus India Launch Date: When and Where To Buy Redmi Note 14 Series Smartphones?

The Samsung Galaxy tri-fold smartphone was previously rumoured to debut in 2025, but recent speculations indicate a shift to early 2026. The delay may be due to the complexities involved in developing a device with such an advanced folding mechanism. There is not a lot of information yet about the Galaxy tri-fold smartphone, but it is expected to feature three screens and two hinges. Additionally, there are speculations that Samsung might launch the triple-folding smartphone a few months after the release of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 smartphones. Samsung often reveals its next-generation foldable smartphones around the middle of the year. Apple Releases iOS 18.2 RC Update With Bug Fixes and Improvements; Check Details.

The Samsung triple-folding smartphone is expected to have a large 10-inch display when it is fully opened up. The display size would provide users with plenty of space for viewing content. Additionally, there are rumrous that Apple Might introduce the iPhone Fold in the second half of 2026. The device might range between 7.9 and 8.3 inch in size.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 10:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).