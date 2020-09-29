Mars and possibility of any Martian or alien life is a subject of interest from years. In fact, any trace of aliens or extra-terrestrial creatures in the universe has been intriguing for many. Now fueling more speculations about existence of life on the red planet, is the recent discovery of underground lakes there. A new study published in the Journal Nature Astronomy on September 28, reveals scientists have found three lakes buried under the south pole of Mars. Water is important for existence of any life, from tiniest amoebas to microbes or bacteria. So this study once again gives a possibility of life on Mars. Let us understand in further detail what the recent finding could mean.

European Space Agency's (ESA) Mars Express spacecraft has discovered several ponds of liquid water buried under the icy surface of Mars. Their instrument had revealed of a buried reservoir back in 2018 as well. In the recent discovery, a pond stretching 20 x 30 km has been located and it is said to be surrounded by several smaller ponds. The water in these lakes is said to be very salty. "We identified the same body of water, but we also found three other bodies of water around the main one...It's a complex system," says Elena Pettinelli, co-author and planetary scientist. This definitely opens a possibility of life on the red planet. Life on Venus Possible? Scientists Discover Traces of Phosphine Gas Coming Out of Aerial Microbes in Venusian Atmosphere.

Is There Alien Life on Mars?

Scientists haven't entirely dismissed that any form of Martian life is not possible here. But the salinity of the water here poses doubts of any surviving creatures. Scientists say that the water remains in liquid form because of the high salt content. Similar subglacial lakes on the Earth have bacterial life, so similar life forms could be there within these liquid reservoirs. The researchers are more confident about water beneath Mars' surface. These water bodies are buried more than a mile on the red planet's surface. If there is any possibility of life underground of the red planet, it would likely be cryophiles--organisms that thrive in extremely cold environments. These organisms can grow and reproduce at subzero temperatures and are found in polar regions and deep sea on the Earth. So there is a possibility of their existence on Mars as well, points another study.

But it is going to be extremely challenging to reach the subsurface of another planet and get specimens or any indication of life. At the moment, we do not even have the machinery to drill into the geological surface. So while, there may be some sort of aliens out there, we still have a long way to go and ensure their existence with confidence.

