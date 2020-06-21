The annular solar eclipse of 2020, also called the Surya Grahan has started at 9.15 AM today.

Today marks a very significant day as its the occurrence of an Annular Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2020. Today, the sun will be covered by the shadow of the moon, leaving out an illuminated 'Ring of Fire' to observers on Earth. This happens when Sun, Moon and Earth are in one line. The annular solar eclipse begins at 9.15 AM and will go on till 15:04 PM, lasting about six hours today. If you are worried about missing out on the celestial spectacle because of the cloudy weather in your region, don't worry, we will get you all the live updates here. We will share the pictures of the eclipse as and when it is spotted across the country. Solar Eclipse 2020 Free Live Streaming Online in India Timings: Know When and How to Watch The Ring of Fire Celestial Spectacle of Surya Grahan Today.

The annular solar eclipse will be visible from the maximum part of the country including major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. In India, the obscuration of the Sun by the moon at the time of greatest phase of the annular Eclipse will be nearly 98.6 per cent. The maximum point of today's solar eclipse will be at 12.10 PM. The ring of fire celestial event will last for about a minute and few seconds. The best way to tune into the event without missing out on any details is by watching it online. Several streaming channels will host a live feed of today's surya grahan.

This solar eclipse is important because it occurs with the summer solstice, a point of beginning of the summers in the northern hemisphere. It is a rare occurrence, a next of which will take place almost 19 years later in the year 2039. So you wouldn't want to miss this one. Stay tuned to this section as we will get you all the important updates about surya grahan 2020.