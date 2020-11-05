There are millions of asteroids, ranging in size from hundreds of miles to several feet across space. Some even have closest approaches to the planet, giving scientists stress if at all they hit Earth. Many have hit our planet in the past and as per scientists more are expected to crash into Earth in the future. This is one of the significant reasons, researchers study asteroids and are eager to learn more about them. While doing so, scientists at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) came across a space rock, named as 16 Psyche, which is one of the most massive objects in the main asteroid belt orbiting between Mars and Jupiter. What makes it so interesting? According to scientists, the space rock could be made entirely of metal. Not only that, the asteroid’s metal is worth an estimated $10,000 quadrillion, (that’s 15 more zeroes to USD), more than the entire economy of Earth. NASA is reportedly preparing to launch a spacecraft which will travel to the asteroid as part of an effort to understand the origin of planetary cores.

What is Asteroid 16 Psyche?

Before we begin, one thing is certain by now that Asteroid 16 Psyche is not your typical rock. The flying space rock was first discovered in 1852, and was named 16 Psyche after the Greek goddess of the soul, and it was the 16th asteroid discovered by scientists. Through NASA’s Hubble Telescope, space enthusiasts on the planet can have a closer glimpse. A study was published in the Planetary Science Journal on October 26, 2020, indicated that the asteroid’s composition was to its astronomical value.

Is the Asteroid Really Worth $10,000 Quadrillion?

Using the Hubble Space Telescope, the study’s lead author Tracy Becker of the Southwest Research Institute was able to analyse the asteroid in greater detail than ever before. The study comes as NASA is preparing to launch a spacecraft, which is again dubbed as Psyche, to travel to the asteroid as part of an effort to understand the origin of planetary cores. As per the space agency, what makes the asteroid so unique and interesting is that it appears to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet.

Watch Video: Asteroid 16 Psyche

The study noted that the asteroid spans 140 miles in diameter and is 70,000 times more valuable than all countries’ economies combined on the Earth. Its $10,000 quadrillion! Researchers further stated that what makes Psyche so much unique is that it might be an asteroid that is totally made of iron and nickel.

The Psyche mission will study more about the asteroid and is not looking to mine it. According to reports, NASA is planning to launch the Discovery Mission Psyche in August 2022 to study the asteroid closers, and it is slated for a 2026 arrival.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).