Strawberry Moon 2020 Photos: Netizens Share Beautiful Images of the Full Moon of June Before the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse Tonight

Moon lovers, have you spotted the full moon today? It is called the Strawberry moon, the full moon of June. Tonight's going to be extra special for those loving to observe the stars and eclipse, as it will penumbral lunar eclipse 2020. A part of the moon with will covered by the outer shadow of the earth. It will be a faint one and may not appear any different for many. But those who have got their eyes on the Strawberry moon have shared the beautiful pics on social media. Strawberry Moon 2020 Free Live Streaming Online Details: How and Where to Watch The Full Moon of June 5 Tonight.

The full moon of June gets its name from the ancient aboriginal tribes who predicted seasons on the lunar phases. It was during this time, it was a good time for the harvest of some berries. Although some have recorded in the past, that today's moon can appear a little reddish colour for some, depending on the region. At tonight, around 12:54 am, there will also be the penumbral lunar eclipse. List of Full Moon in 2020 Calendar: From June 5 Strawberry Moon to July 5 Thunder Moon to December 30 Cold Moon, Here's Complete List With Names and Dates.

Check Some Pics of Strawberry Moon 2020:

Smile at the Moon

Moonrise

Strawberry Moon / Blood Moon On The Rise 🌙#FullMoon #StrawberryMoon pic.twitter.com/iIszvLgM9z — E y v e r 👑 (@HiImAver) June 5, 2020

Bright Strawberry Moon

thank you for brightening the night of everyone. #strawberrymoon pic.twitter.com/0Rt3tDT1l6 — dos (@demoanss) June 5, 2020

Getting Creative

Moon from Tokyo

Can't Stop Staring?

I can't stop staring at the moon right now, feel me?🌕🤧#StrawberryMoon pic.twitter.com/87K9c5tENM — NICS🍃 (@RonalynBelo3) June 5, 2020

So Beautifully Captured

For some in India, the full moon may not be clearly visible because of the cloudy skies, since it is the monsoon season in some parts. We hope the above pictures help you to get a glimpse of how lovely the moon looks tonight. Or you can always watch the live-streaming of this lunar occurrence.